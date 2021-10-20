Geraldine Grace Holley, born January 16, 1925, to Milburn Joshua Haley and Effie Mae (Rains) Haley in Elmore City, Oklahoma died peacefully in her sleep, October 18, 2021, at The Wexford House, Kingsport, Tennessee.
On December 4, 1946, Gerri married the love of her life, Harold J Holley from New Britain, Ct. Gerri was a relief Western Union telegraph operator and Harold was stationed at Ft Hood, Texas. From this union they had two daughters, Karen Robertson and Bonnie Holley and raised one son, Christopher Holley Theakston. Geraldine and Harold spent their last 18 years with family in Kingsport, Tennessee .
Geraldine and Harold raised their children in Monahans and Brownwood, Texas. Geraldine was an incredible cook and led the Food Ministry in her church. Gerri would open her pantry any odd hour to feed people in need. She also volunteered her time at area nursing homes. Gerri also served as Noble Grand of the Daughters of Rebekah and served as Den Mother of Boy Scouts of America. Geraldine was a member of Christ Fellowship Church, Kingsport, Tennessee and enjoyed serving Christ throughout her life. Gerri was a talented and gifted seamstress and created some beautiful wedding gowns designed and made by her.
She was predeceased by her husband, Harold; parents, MJ and Effie Haley of Lamesa, Texas; siblings, Hazel Menix of Sand, Texas, Mildra Turner of Tecumseh, Oklahoma, Wilburn (WC) Haley of Sweetwater, Texas, Overa Deal of Tecumseh, Oklahoma and Clifford (Cliff) Haley of Seminole, Texas; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Geraldine leaves behind her two daughters, Karen Robertson of Alabama, Bonnie Holley and Chris Holley Theakston of the home in Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, J C Smith of Alabama, Monica Schirm (Jeff) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Rick Aslin (Jennifer) of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina and Russell Looney, Kingsport, TN; great-grandchildren, Mia and Julia Schirm, Nicholas Smith, Austin, Avrey and Savanah Looney, Bentley Aslin and Davis Aslin.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral. The graveside services for the family will follow at 1:00 pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery where she will be rejoined with her husband, Harold. Christ Fellowship Church will be officiating.
The family would like to thank The Wexford House for all the love and care they gave to our beloved Geraldine and her family for the last 3 years, also Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home for showing our family dignity and compassion at the time of our deepest sorrow.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.