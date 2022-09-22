Geraldine (Gerry) Weatherly Sep 22, 2022 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HILTONS, VA -- Geraldine (Gerry) Weatherly, 93, entered into rest on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you