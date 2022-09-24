HILTONS, VA – Geraldine (Gerry) Weatherly, 93, entered into rest on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home.
She was a graduate of Hilton High School and Whitney School of Business.
Gerry’s healthcare career began at Holston Valley Community Hospital. She subsequently held management positions at hospitals in Knoxville, TN; in Gainesville, FL; in Columbus, GA and in Metairie, LA. For several years she traveled throughout the United States as a consulting faculty member of the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Hospitals. Following retirement, and return to her native Hiltons, she was affiliated with MEDex Laboratories, Kingsport Radiology Group, and with Friends In Need Health Center in Kingsport.
She was preceded in death by her parents, DeWitt and Florence Curtis Weatherly; brothers, Jack Weatherly and Joe Weatherly; sisters, Virginia Weatherly Rose, and Evelyn Bralley.
Surviving are her sister, Shirley Weatherly Salyer; several nieces, nephews; special friend, Gary Baker.
It was Gerry’s request that she be cremated, and that no memorial services be held. She also asked that any memorial contributions be made to the Scott County Public Library, 297 W. Jackson St, Gate City, VA 24251.
The family would like to thank the extended Folden family for their loving and devoted care of Gerry.