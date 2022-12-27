FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Geraldine Victoria (Elliott) Gillenwater, 99, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Wexford House, Kingsport, TN.

Geraldine was born in Scott County, VA on May 17, 1923, and was the daughter of the late William McKinley and Julia Galvesta (Craft) Elliott.

