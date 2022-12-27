FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Geraldine Victoria (Elliott) Gillenwater, 99, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Wexford House, Kingsport, TN.
Geraldine was born in Scott County, VA on May 17, 1923, and was the daughter of the late William McKinley and Julia Galvesta (Craft) Elliott.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Howard Gillenwater, great granddaughter, Hannah Law, sisters, Emogene (Elliott) Marsh, and Kathleen (Elliott) Lane, brothers, James, Fletcher, Robert Earl, and Richard Carmine Elliott, nephews, Rex Elliott, Ronnie Elliott, and Kevin Howard Elliott, and nieces, Sandra (Marsh) Mayo, Wanda (Lane) Williams, and Jackie Elliott preceded her in death.
Surviving is her niece/daughter, Phyllis Elliott (Gillenwater) Starnes, and husband, Billy, grandchildren, Julia Starnes, Kiely Law, and Holli Starnes, great grandchildren, Isaac Law, Joseph Law, Abigail Law, Sarah Law, and Keely Starnes, brother, Donnie Elliott, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her nieces, Debbie Toney, Peggy McCarly, Karen Salyers, Judy Kiser, Kathy Lane, and Maeva Begley for their love and support.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. John Toney officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Craft Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Craft Cemetery at 10:45 a.m., for the graveside service.