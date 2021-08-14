KINGSPORT - Geraldine Brewer, 81, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 13, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Bud Brewer; daughter, Judy; granddaughter, Morgan; and sister, Louise.
She is survived by her son Frank (Barbara) Brewer; daughter Vicky Lane; grandchildren Bo (Amanda), Erin (Tyler), Amanda (Brandon), and Ben (Dyani); and great grandchildren Coby, Maggie, Blake, Gabe, Avery, Andrew, Nathan, and Penny. Sister Glenna Ford and lifelong friends Gladys, Jeanette, John, Sherry, and Alice.
Geri was born in Kingsport and married Bud in 1955, then moved to Chicago, Illinois to start a family, and ultimately moved to back to Kingsport to live the remainder of their lives. She retired from Indian Path Medical Center where she was a part of the original staff to open the hospital and was proud to be the very first Frist Award winner. After retiring, she spent the remainder of her life enjoying and caring for family. She was proud to share her culinary skills with her children and grandchildren making Sunday dinners and Christmas candy.
The family is planning a celebration of life at Promise Ministries Church on Tuesday August 17, 2021 at 12:00, officiated by Steve Lay with a small reception to follow. A private entombment will be held at East Lawn Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their gratitude for the care of Geri, to Amedysis Hospice, Nurse Cathy, and Courtney. A special thank you to Geri’s daughter Vicky who cared for her at home during her entire sickness.
In lieu of flowers, Geri asked for donations to be made to Promise Ministries Mission Fund at 2244 Hall Street Kingsport, TN 37660 or online at promiseministrieschurch.com
Online condolences may be made to the Brewer family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Brewer family.