BIG STONE GAP, VA - Geraldine "Betty" Martha Penley 89, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Laurels in Norton, VA.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap.An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.comHolding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Geraldine "Betty" Martha Penley.