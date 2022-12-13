BIG STONE GAP, VA - Geraldine "Betty" Martha Penley, 89, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Laurels in Norton, VA.
Betty was born on February 22, 1933, in Laurel Run, Pennsylvania to the late William David Prutzman and Gaynell Belcher Prutzman. She lived in Ohio for over 30 years before moving to Big Stone Gap, Virginia in 1985. Betty was of the Christian faith and was a singer at Thee Church in Appalachia, Virginia.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar Garnet Penley; five brothers, Raymond Kanelly, Wiliam C. Prutzman, Charles Prutzman, Henry Prutzman, and Thomas Prutzman; sisters, Grace Kunagonus, Sarah Bailis, Florence Snell; and Gail Hendershot; sons; Gregory Hendrshot, and Glenn Hendershot.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Hendershot, and wife Allison, of Lomita, CA; George Hendershot and wife Robin, of SC; three stepdaughters, Rhonda Wright, Marlena Hitterman and husband Don, Debra Skokan and husband John, all of OH; stepson, Delmar Lee Penley and wife Annette, of OH; along with several nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Holding Funeral Home, Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will be conducted following in the funeral homes chapel with Pastor Willie Barker officiating. Graveside services will follow in American Legion Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.