BIG STONE GAP, VA - Geraldine "Betty" Martha Penley, 89, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Laurels in Norton, VA.

Betty was born on February 22, 1933, in Laurel Run, Pennsylvania to the late William David Prutzman and Gaynell Belcher Prutzman. She lived in Ohio for over 30 years before moving to Big Stone Gap, Virginia in 1985. Betty was of the Christian faith and was a singer at Thee Church in Appalachia, Virginia.

