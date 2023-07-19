ROGERSVILLE - Gerald Winstead, 86, of Rogersville, TN, went to his heavenly home on July 19, 2023.
Gerald was a quiet man of strength and resolve, leaving an indelible mark on those who knew him. As a husband, he was a constant source of support and unwavering love to his wife, Jean, with whom he shared a journey spanning over six decades. Family came first and was above all else, a value instilled in all those around him.
As a father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Gerald was a guiding light to his five children, 12 grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. He cherished every moment spent with his family. Whether cheering them on from the sidelines of their sporting events or offering a listening ear during their triumphs and trials, he was a pillar of strength, always encouraging and supporting them. While his physical presence may be gone, his spirit will live on in the hearts of those who loved and admired him.
As an athlete, Gerald excelled in multiple sports at Rogersville High School, earning accolades and forging a legacy. After graduating in 1956, he attended the University of Tennessee on a football scholarship. He continued to play football at Iowa State University and the University of Corpus Christi, where he was a standout. He signed a professional football contract with the Kansas City Chiefs (formerly the Dallas Texans) in 1963. His passion for sports never waned, and he continued to be actively engaged in various sporting activities well into his golden years.
As a teacher and coach for over 25 years, Gerald dedicated his life to shaping young minds, instilling in them the virtues of discipline, perseverance, and teamwork. He was not only a teacher/coach but also a mentor, influencer, and father figure to countless individuals who passed through his tutelage and care.
He was preceded in death by his son Jerry Winstead, father Bill Winstead and mother Margaret Baily Winstead, and brothers Billy Joe and Jid Winstead.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Jean of Rogersville; his children Traycee (Brad) Henegar of Knoxville; Randy (Dalynda) Winstead of Gray; Michael (Sonya) Winstead of Maryville, and Jason (Erin) Winstead of Russellville; grandchildren Blake Winstead, Jordan Maynard, Logan Maynard, Chantelle (Matt) Williams, Paiten (Eric) Lowery, Kerri (Curt) Powell, Matthew (Stephanie) Winstead, Reagan Winstead, Brodie Winstead, Carson Winstead, Landry Winstead, and Maddex Winstead; nine great-grandchildren; and brother Richard Winstead of Georgia.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm with Rev. Bruce Wilder, Jr. officiating. Private graveside service with the family will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport at 3:00 pm. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.