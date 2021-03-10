KINGSPORT - Gerald William Weber Sr., 79, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021. A graduate of the University of Miami, Gerald retired from TVA at John Sevier Power Pant after 35 plus years.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Donna Senecal Weber; sons, Gerald William Weber Jr. and wife Angela and Corey Allen Weber and wife Heather; grandchildren, Brianna Elizabeth Weber, Kelsie Alexandra Weber, Chloe Isabella Weber, Cruz Wilson Weber; and two nieces.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 13th, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Chris Alford and family officiating.