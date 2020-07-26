Gerald W. Begley, Sr.

KINGSPORT - Gerald Wesley Begley, Sr., 87, passed away peacefully, in his home surrounded by family, July 24, 2020.
Gerald was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School. He attended East Tennessee State University, where he met the love of his life, Betty, and was married for 65 years. Gerald and Betty split their time between Kingsport, TN, Punta Gorda, FL, and Caswell Beach, NC. He loved living by the water and boating. Gerald was an avid golfer and boasted three “holes in one”. In 1955, he started a successful career in real estate and was a pioneer in the development of Colonial Heights. He was a strong, silent supporter of the community. He worked hard and treated everyone with honor and respect. He was an extremely kind and intelligent man of few words who loved his family without limits. He blessed everyone that knew him by his example of how to live life to the fullest. He was humble and led by his actions, not words. Wow! What a life! What a legacy!
Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Mayme Ann Begley.
He is survived by his loving wife Betty Begley and his legacy includes: Jerry and Teresa Begley, Jeff and Linda Begley, John Begley and Merra Pippin, and, Joe and Kim Begley, grandchildren: Brianne Begley and Richie Wyckoff, Andrew Begley, Ryan and Abby Begley, Tyler and Ashley Begley, Logan and Landon Smith, Colton Begley, Callie and Eric Hutchins, Bryson and Katherine Begley, Palmer Begley and Madison Bailey, Reagan Begley and Jonathon Smythe, 2 great grandchildren: Fender Begley and Lola Smith. He had countless grand dogs.
The family will have a private service at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Colonial Heights.
In his honor, we will light a cigar and Thank God for blessing us with Gerald for the last 87 years.
Memorial donations may be made, in honor of Gerald Begley to: Sullivan County Children’s Advocacy Center, Isaiah 117 House of Sullivan County, Jericho Shriners of Kingsport, TN, and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
