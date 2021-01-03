ROGERSVILLE - Gerald Reed Stewart age 79 of Rogersville went to be with the Lord Friday (1/1/21) at Johnson City Medical Center. He was of the Baptist Faith and attended Hickory Cove Baptist Church. He was retired from Tennessee Eastman and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents; John P. and Mable Stewart, sisters; Dorothy Greene and Betty Jo Farmer (G.C.), father and mother-in-law; M.K. and Geraline Hurd.
He is survived by his wife; Carolyn Hurd Stewart, son; Craig Alan Stewart (Robin), step granddaughters; Brittany McMahan (Shane) and Roxanna Burton, special granddaughters; Lilly Coffman, Ariah McMahan and Kaylen Burton, sister; Nancy Heck (Gene), several nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law; Mike Hurd (Patti) and Bob Hurd (Glenda).
Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday (1/5/21) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Seals and Rev. Larry Parrott officiating. Burial will follow in McKinney Cemetery with the Hawkins County Color Guard and The U.S. Air Force conducting Military Honors. He will lie in state from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm prior to services. Memorial donations may be made to Hickory Cove Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com. Christian-Sells Funeral Home is serving the family.