Gerald Raymond Howell, age 71, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 with his daughters by his side.
Gerald was born in Kingsport on February 9, 1950 to the late Raymond and Edith Jennings Howell. He graduated from Lynn View High School. He worked in the Maintenance Department for the City of Kingsport and was an avid Tennessee football fan.
Left to celebrate his life are his daughters Laurie Hubbard (Michael) and Misty DePalma; grandchildren Kaylee and Nathan Hubbard and Kelsey and Bradley DePalma; brother Robert Howell (Judy); and companion Linda Giraldi. Warm thoughts and memories to Patti Lemmel and Amber Turner.
His daughters would like to thank all the staff of the Cardiac Intensive Critical Care Unit at Holston Valley Medical Center. A celebration of life will be conducted by family at a later date.
The care of Gerald Raymond Howell and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Service.