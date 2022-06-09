KODAK - Gerald Lee Jackson, Sr, age 78 of Kodak, TN, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022. He was a longtime resident of Big Stone Gap, VA before moving to Tennessee. He was a member of New Hope Church and had formerly served his church as Chief of Security. Gerald was a veteran of the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his mother Ethel Minor, father Flem Jackson, son Carl Jackson, daughter Carla Pennington, brothers Artemis "Bud" and Fred Jackson, and sister Virginia Adams. Survivors include his wife: Ledna Jackson, sons: Gerald Jackson, Jr. (Jessica), Lee Jackson and Joe "Jay" Shupe, daughters: Stephanie Jackson, Lisa Jackson and Michelle Anderson, as well as 12 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, sister: Lola Head and many other extended family members and friends. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday, June 10, 2022 with funeral service following at 7 PM at New Hope Church with Pastor Tom Sterbens officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville, TN. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.