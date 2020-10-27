JONESVILLE, VA - Gerald H. Moore, known as Jerry or Gerrell to family and friends, died peacefully on October 25th after a brief battle with Covid-19. He is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 51 years, Anita Huff Moore; one daughter, Melanie Moore Deckard and husband Joey and step-granddaughter Bethany; brother-in-law Jim Huff and wife Pam, special nephew Jacob Huff and wife Hollie and daughter Johnna; sisters Betty Casteel and Jackalo Garrison; sister-in-law Yvonne Moore; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and loved ones. We are heartbroken and devastated by our loss, but we find strength and solace through our Lord and Savior and the promise that He made us, that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.
Jerry was a kind and gentle Christian, born in Imboden, VA on February 10th, 1937, to the late Clarence (Bud) and Georgia Watkins Moore. He was also preceded in death by his two dear brothers, Buddy Moore and Scottie Moore, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lester and Gladys Huff. Jerry loved to tell of his adventures in Cracker's Neck with his siblings, and he cherished the memories of singing with them in The Moore Family Singers throughout their childhood. This love of music never left him, and our entire church community still loved to hear him. The memories of his musical proclamation It Is Well With My Soul give us great comfort during this difficult time.
He loved and appreciated the simple things in life, such as being home with his wife after retiring from Eastman in 1991, and being a loyal member of Blackwater Lick Primitive Baptist Church. His smile and gentle nature were a blessing to everyone who knew him.
Funeral services will be held at Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA on Wednesday, October 28th, at 12:30, with Jacob Huff and Elder Daniel Hurd officiating. Burial to follow at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway. The family will receive friends beforehand, at noon. Due to the seriousness of this illness, the family understands and urges all precautions our loved ones want to take to prevent anyone else from going through this.
We would like to give special thanks to the angels on the staff on the third floor of Holston Valley Medical Center. Their kindness and compassion will not be forgotten. The Funeral Service will be live streamed on Facebook for those who are unable to attend.