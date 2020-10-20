GRAY, TN - Gerald Giles (Jerry) McFarland, 84, of Gray, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, after an extended illness.
He was born in Detroit, Mich. and after high school, he served in the U.S. National Guards (1955-1956).
He then began a career as a Tool & Die Maker, becoming a Master Machinist and Skilled Designer for Industries in Detroit for more than 25 years. He moved to Tenn. in 1984 and continued using his machinist skills while working at the Budd-Bosch Co., in Johnson City, retiring from there in 2001. He was a member of the United Auto Workers Union.
For more than 30 years, Jerry faithfully attended Riner’s Tabernacle Baptist Church in Kingsport which was established in 1964 by his late Father-in-law, Rev. William Paul Riner and wife, Virginia. He enjoyed attending church, and he approved the fundamental Baptist Biblical doctrines.
He was preceded in death in 2015 by his loving wife of 58 years, Clara Riner McFarland, also his parents, Giles and Barbara House McFarland; a grandson, Michael Paul McFarland; and two brothers, Eddie and David McFarland, all of Michigan.
Jerry is survived by one son, Michael McFarland & wife, Rosie, of Johnson City, one sister, Nancy Abraham, & husband Tom; one brother, Richard McFarland & Beverly; one granddaughter, Laura Roy, & husband Rob; all of Mich.; two great-granddaughters, Claire Roy of Mich. & Jaden McFarland of Johnson City; three great-grandsons, Logan, Gavin, and Bryson McFarland, all of Mich.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Thurs., Oct 22, at East Tennessee Funeral Home. Memorial services will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel with his nephew, Pastor Ray Allen officiating. Music will be provided by Kenneth and Glenna Allen and members of Riner’s Tabernacle Choir. Military graveside rites will follow in East Tennessee Cemetery conducted by the VFW post 4933.
