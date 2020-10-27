KINGSPORT - Gerald Edward Smith, 30, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2020 unexpectedly.
He was born on August 3rd, 1990 in Kingsport, Tennessee. He resided here up until his passing. Gerald was a wonderful man and amazing father. He had a smile and laugh that was one of a kind.
He is preceded in death by his mother Glenda S. Smith; father Eddie Erwin Jr; brother Davon Tarter; and sister Sharon Crawford.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 12 years Sarah Crawford; 3 children of the home Khylah Smith age 11, Kassidy Smith age 9, Gerald Edward Smith II (G2) age 4; one child not of the home, Jayden Lee; in-laws Tim and Tarra Crawford; brother in law TC Crawford (Wendy); sister Camina Smith (Daniel); 3 brothers Sedrick Smith, Lil' Eddie, and Cameo; special aunts Karen Williams and Chesten (Punkin) Cornett, who has been amazing through all of this; several cousins; and nephews Micha Sutherland, Aiden Brooks, and Daniel Brooks III (Gouda).
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
He will be greatly missed by family and friends. He was such a good soul taken too soon.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Smith family.