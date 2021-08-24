KINGSPORT - Gerald Edward Monk, Jr., age 52, of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Gerald was a 1987 Graduate of Sullivan South High School. Following graduation, he went on to become a certified renovator for Habitat for Humanity in Anderson County. After moving back to Kingsport, he was employed by Partners Industrial, a contractor of Eastman Chemical Company.
Gerald loved hunting, fishing, animals, music, and spending time outdoors. Most importantly, Gerald loved being around his family and his dog Little Bits.
Mr. Monk was preceded in death by his mother, Jessie Marie Franklin Monk; maternal grandparents, Jessee and Lula Hall Franklin; paternal grandparents, Clarence and Virginia Honaker Monk; and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his dad, Gerald Monk, Sr. (Ethel); sisters, Sheila Bright (Robert), and Melissa Wilson; daughters, Ashley Monk (Greg), Brittany Finch (Chuck) and Brooke Berry; grandkids, Ashton Parks, Brantley Finch, Annaliese Finch and Hadley McLain; special niece, Whitney Morelock (Jonathan); great nephew, Payton Morelock; great niece, Kyndall Morelock; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and longtime friend, Cathy Beets.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Robert Fletcher and Pastor Eddie McAmis officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Pentecost Independent Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery, Kingsport.
Pallbearers will be Robert Bright, Raymond Bright, Jonathan Morelock, Jimmy Clark, Max Jennings, and Payton Morelock.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Gerald Monk.