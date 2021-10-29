KINGSPORT - Gerald Clarence Woythal, 95, Kingsport, Tn formerly of Milwaukee, WI passed away on Wednesday October 27, 2021, at Asbury Place where he had been a resident for over 10 years.
He was born July 27, 1926, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Theofil and Pearl (nee Maternowski) Woythal. Gerry graduated from Boys Technical High School. He served his county in the Army Airforce. After this service, he attended Marquette University where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering. He was founder and president of Cardinal Designers, an independently owned mechanical engineering firm and later co-founded Tex-Tenn Textiles in Tennessee.
He married Shirley Estelle Gross on July 21, 1951. Together they raised two daughters, Pamela and Constance. Shirley preceded him in death in 1991. He later married Margaret Fugate on September 29, 2007, who also preceded him in death.
Gerry was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed dancing. He enjoyed father daughters fishing trips during Teachers Convention each year throughout their early youths. Later ensuring the whole family would spend weekends on a lake near Milwaukee, which instilled a lasting love of the outdoors, nature and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, Robert Woythal, Gilbert Woythal, Joyce Conley, Penny Welniak, sisters-in-law Grace Woythal and Eleanor Woythal and brother-in-law Jay Conley, his nieces Lynn Kosinski and Gale Pyszka and nephews Keith Woythal and Neal Conley. He is survived by his daughters, Pamela (Ann Rosso), and Constance (John Neisius), grandchildren Adam (Samantha) and Abby Neisius (Arthur Lender) and brother-in-law Douglas Welniak, nieces and nephews, as well as friends.
Special thanks to Margaret’s daughters Betsy Humphrey and Jimmie Fugate, caregivers at Asbury Place and Amedisys Hospice.
Above all else, Gerald was loving and kind. His love for his family was undeniable. He loved each person individually and exceptionally. He will be missed.
Gerry’s remains were cremated and will be spread alongside his first wife Shirley in Wisconsin.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Woythal family.