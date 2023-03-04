NICKELSVILLE, VA - Gerald Bobby Culbertson, age 88, of Nickelsville, VA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family and caregivers, Jackie Salyer and Macarthur Inbody. He was born on November 18, 1934, in Nickelsville to his parents, the late Onza and Lillian (Harris) Culbertson. Gerald graduated from Nickelsville High School in 1953 and enlisted the same year to the United States Air Force. He retired from the military as a Senior Master Sergeant in 1973, having served in Korea and Vietnam. He then began a second career at the United States Post Office in Kingsport, TN, with 40+ years of service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Phyllis Reed Culbertson; brother, Kenneth Culbertson; and sisters, Madge Lay and Nell Kilgore.

