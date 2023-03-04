NICKELSVILLE, VA - Gerald Bobby Culbertson, age 88, of Nickelsville, VA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family and caregivers, Jackie Salyer and Macarthur Inbody. He was born on November 18, 1934, in Nickelsville to his parents, the late Onza and Lillian (Harris) Culbertson. Gerald graduated from Nickelsville High School in 1953 and enlisted the same year to the United States Air Force. He retired from the military as a Senior Master Sergeant in 1973, having served in Korea and Vietnam. He then began a second career at the United States Post Office in Kingsport, TN, with 40+ years of service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Phyllis Reed Culbertson; brother, Kenneth Culbertson; and sisters, Madge Lay and Nell Kilgore.
He is survived by his son, Craig Culbertson (Caty) of Nitro, WV; daughter, Robin Ansell (Craig) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; sister, Carol Kilbourne (Gene) of Gate City, VA; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Minister Craig Culbertson officiating. A Military Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA, with the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 presiding. All those wishing to attend the burial are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm.
Those wishing to view the livestream please visit the Carter-Trent Funeral Home website.