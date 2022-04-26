Georgia “Pauline” Free, 88, passed away peacefully at her home, Saturday, April 23, 2022. She was born in Scott County, Virginia to parents John Alexander and Monnie Lane Pierson on October 27, 1933. Pauline resided in Kingsport, Tennessee and went onto pursue her education in the nursing field. She became an LPN and worked for Holston Valley Medical Center. Pauline was known as a strong-willed, independent and sharp minded woman. She enjoyed a variety of hobbies such as quilting, crossword puzzles, gardening and bird watching. Pauline loved to watch the Atlanta Braves play baseball on television. She was a mother to five children and ultimately became a grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother to several grandchildren. Pauline will be deeply missed by all who knew her, especially her loving family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John Alexander and Monnie Lane Pierson; husband, James Donald Free Sr.; son, James Donald Free Jr.; an infant daughter; brother, John Henry Pierson; sisters, Mildred Pierson-Grills, Frankie Pierson-Sharpe and Ruth Pierson Hyder; grandchildren, Gretchen Fritz and Ian Fritz and son-in-law, Steve Griffith.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Griffith, Robin Fritz (Erik), Melanie Pendleton (Steve) and April Kennedy (Roger); son, Donny Free (Angela); sisters, Sue Walters, Mary Anne Gibson and Margaret Tipton; brothers, Buck Pierson and David Pierson; grandchildren, Krista Sword, Mistri Griffith, Heidi Fritz, Petra Fritz, Danielle Miller, Steve Pendleton, Erin Kennedy-Sayo, Alex Kennedy, Lindsay Kennedy, Jeremy Free and Camryn Free; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and one great-great grandchild.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Hwy 75 Blountville, Tennessee 37617. A graveside service will take place in the Garden of Solomon in East Tennessee Cemetery on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00AM.
Pallbearers will be friends and members of the family.
