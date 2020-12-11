Big Stone Gap, VA - Georgia Marie (Bowen) Rogers passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was a 40-year member of Jasper Central Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Howard Rogers; her parents, Bradley and Laura Bowen and her siblings, Calvin Bowen, Horton Bowen, Virgie Miller and an infant sister.
Surviving are her daughters, Glenda Wilson (Buddy) of Big Stone Gap, VA and Patricia Thomas (Wayne) of Big Stone Gap, VA; her son, Carl Rogers (Debbie) of Big Stone Gap, VA; her sister, June Free of Duffield, VA; her grandchildren, Jennifer Fox (Fred), Ronald Wilson (Jen), Allison Rogers, Chris Rogers (Brithany) Patrick Thomas (Geneva) and Elizabeth Perkins (Dylan) and her great-grandchildren, Jacob Fox, Emma Fox, Jalynn Rogers, Gaige Sloan, Austin Thomas and Avery Thomas.
The Family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 6:00pm on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. West, Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 1:00pm in the Gilliam Funeral Home Chapel with Jackie Frazier, Wayne Thomas and Buddy Wilson officiating. Graveside services will follow at Barker Cemetery in Crackers Neck, Big Stone Gap, VA.
Those serving the family as pallbearers will be Chris Rogers, Patrick Thomas, Jacob Fox, Austin Thomas, Fred Fox, Dylan Perkins and Anthony Bledsoe.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to be serving the family of Georgia Rogers.
All of Virginia's Covid-19 restrictions for visitations and funerals will be in place including face masks, which are to be worn to enter the facility.