GATE CITY - Georgia Myrtle Baldwin, 82, Gate City, VA strolled into Heaven, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 with her family by her side. Her testimony can be best described by the words from her favorite song “I Just Want to Thank You Lord”.
Georgia was a loving mother, granny, caregiver, and foster mother to so many people in her life. She never met a stranger, and she showed the love of Jesus to everyone she met. In her later years she was cared for so lovingly by her daughter-in-law, Ree. Her family is eternally grateful to Ree for the love she showed her.
Georgia was born in Scott County, VA on December 30, 1937 to the late Emmitt McConnell Lane and Ethel Baldwin Lane.
In addition to her parents; her husband, Conoey Ray Baldwin; infant son, Conoey Ray Baldwin, Jr.; daughter, Penny Horne; 3 infant grandchildren; sisters, Kaniva, Lillian and Shirley; brothers, Howard and Willie Lane; special sister-in-law, Lucille Gent.
She is survived by her daughters, April Baldwin, Weber City, VA, Nova Honeycutt and husband, Mark, Kingsport, TN; sons, Chris Baldwin and wife, Ree, Weber City, VA, Timmy Baldwin and wife, Denise, Weber City, VA, Allen Murphy, Lebanon, VA, James Ward, Gate City, VA; special friend and brother-in-law, Howard Darnell, Dungannon, VA; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at the Corder Cemetery, Dungannon, VA with the Rev. Jimmy Darnell officiating and her son Timmy will be singing. Grandchildren and Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m., Monday , December 28, 2020 for the graveside service.
The family would like to thank her nurses at Nova Rehab, Debbie, and Donna for their expert care, and a special thank you to her night nurse, Sara at Holston Valley Hospital who gave her love and constant care.
