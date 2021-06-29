GREENEVILLE - Georgia Lou Rector, age 91 of Barkley Road, Greeneville passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at her home.
She was a homemaker and member of Pyburn Freewill Baptist Church.
Georgia is survived by her husband of 66 years, James H. “Polk” Rector; three children, Linda (Mike) Gragg, Dwayne (Mary) Rector and Gary (Linda) Rector; grandchildren, Amber (Jessee) Rector, Deana (Eric) Cutshall, Andrew Gragg, James (Kesha) Rector, Dustin Rector, Geordyn (Dakota) Williams, Katelynn Rector, Austin Rector and Brandon Hall; nine great grandchildren; sisters, Blanche Huckaby, Cheryl (Harry) Middleton and Debra (Bobby) Scott; one brother: Daryl (Sherrie) Middleton; numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Bonnie Shipley and Angel Eads; and a special friend, Ila Dykes.
She was preceded in death by one infant son; parents, Guy and Minnie Middleton; stepmother, Opal Miracle; brothers: John D. Middleton, William A. Middleton, Guy C “Buck” Middleton, Carl S. Middleton and Donald R. Middleton; sisters: Erma Burke, Glenna Cosley, and Dolores Parker; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Warnie and Naomi Rector.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 – 7 pm at Pyburn Free Will Baptist Church on the Horton Highway. The service will follow at 7 pm at the church with Pastor Jonathan Jones officiating.
Interment will be held on Thursday at 11 am at Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Cemetery on the Horton Highway.
Pallbearers are Randy Burke, Jeff Burke, Greg Cates, Randy Byington, Jason Crawford and Dale Painter.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Pyburn Free Will Baptist Church at 10:30 am to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to her caregivers: Kathy Crawford, Barbara Burton, Linda Neal, Theresa McMahan, Jessica Jones, and the staff of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pyburn Free Will Baptist Church at 14041 Horton Highway, Greeneville, Tennessee 37745.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
