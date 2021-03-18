KINGSPORT - Georgia Lee Quillen, born July 14, 1934, passed March 16, 2021, at the age of 86 years. Throughout her earthly life, she cherished spending time with friends & family, listening to music and reaching out to those less fortunate. Georgia thoroughly enjoyed the activities and relationships she discovered at the Kingsport and Church Hill Senior Centers.
Georgia called Oakwood Forest (Grace) Christian her church home since 1964. She was a member, choir participant and regular attendee until her health constraints. She was always thankful for her brothers and sisters at OFCC.
Georgia was a positive, spirited lady that had a bright light that shown through her eyes and into your heart. She will be extremely missed but never forgotten.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ida B. Melton; her father, Ransom Bishop; her brother, Conley “Denny” Bishop; her son, James Robinson and her grandson, Michael Robinson.
She is survived by her friend and companion of over forty years, Otis Williams; her son, Mark Cochran; her daughter-in-love, Debra Livingston; her granddaughter, Wendy Robinson.
The family will receive friends from 12pm to 1pm on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Larry Munsey and Ed Clevinger Minister officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3:45pm on Saturday March, 20, 2021 at Pine Grove UMC Cemetery at 3005 Bright Hope Rd. Greeneville, TN 37743. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 3:35pm.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to, Amedisys Home Health and Hospice, Asbury Place/Baysmont, Home Instead Senior Care, and the Congregation of Grace (Oakwood Forest) Christian Church.
