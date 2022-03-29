JONESBOROUGH – Georgia Housewright Greer, 79, passed away at Johnson City Medical Center after an illness.
Georgia was born in Church Hill, TN and spent most of her life in Washington County, TN. She retired from East Tennessee State University Archives of Appalachia and was a volunteer at the Washington County, TN Archives. She was a devoted wife and supported her husband, Rev. Andrew Greer. Georgia was a loving mother who loved her family dearly.
She enjoyed court and genealogy records research, cooking and baking, organizing family reunions and co-editing a book of her family’s genealogy history. Also, she enjoyed typing to digitize the records of the Washington County Archives, through which she learned much about the area.
Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Andrew Greer; father, John Wiley Housewright; mother, Ella Grace Jennings; brother, John Housewright; special aunt, Mary Kate Housewright; and several aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her children, Dawn Greer and Jeff Greer; sister, Judy Taylor; special cousins, Gladys Owens, Stella Greer, and Jimmy Persinger; several nieces, nephews, cousins, a host of extended family members and friends.
Georgia will be laid to rest beside her loving husband at the Elm Springs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692 in her memory.
