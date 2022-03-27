CHURCH HILL – Georgia Greer, 79, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
