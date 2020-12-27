Isaiah 40:31 - But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.
Georgia Elizabeth Williams Fleming, 94, of Kingsport, departed this life on December 24, 2020. Born in Wise, Virginia on July 7, 1926, a daughter of the late Squire Q Williams and Susan Alice Debord Williams, she has resided in this area most of her life. She attended St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church. Georgia retired from Holston Valley Hospital in 1985 following 17 years of service. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend who loved to quilt and camp. Georgia became a Christian and was baptized at an early age and gave her life to her family church. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Wexford House and Amedisys Hospice for their care.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband James Carl Fleming; brothers, Claude, Curtis, Carl and Hagan Williams; sister, Edna Williams Vaughn.
Georgia is survived by her two daughters, Sheliah Lloyd Estes, Limestone, TN, Rita Haga, Kingsport TN; three grandchildren, Gary Wayne Lloyd (Linda), Lisa Michelle Lloyd Luster (Robert), Deacon Alexander (Alex Haga); three great grandchildren, Billy Ketron, Brandon Ketron, Casey Lloyd; four great great grandchildren, Hunter Blake Ketron, Kenzleigh Ella Lloyd, Colton Bryant Ketron, Camelia Kate Lloyd; sister, Goldie Harris, Gray TN; several nieces and nephews; Special friend, Jean Tinman, Maryville, TN.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Gary Lloyd, Deacon Alexander, Billy Ketron, Brandon Ketron, Casey Lloyd, Robert Luster.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may make memorial contributions to Gideon Bible Society or Charity of the donor’s choice.