SURGOINSVILLE - Georgia Alma Barton, 92, of Surgoinsville, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Georgia was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County, where she will always be remembered as hard working, a terrific cook and homemaker. She took pride in knowing how much everyone enjoyed her cooking. At Christmas and holidays, family and friends would fill the house to enjoy the food she had prepared. Georgia loved to work in her yard and garden up until her health wouldn’t let her.
Georgia was born on May 30, 1928 to the late Will and Rosa Eaton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of many years, Clyde Wesley Barton; two sons, Bobby Ray Eaton and Billy Clyde Barton; five sisters, Neil, Patty, Betty-Jo, Olivie and Helen; four brothers, Guy Rex, Herman, Herbert and W.C “Tubbie”.
Survivors include five daughters, Sharon Pridemore and her husband Charlie, Karen Eaton, Theresea Bowen, Loretta Church and her husband Tommy and Julie Bradley and her husband Greg; two sons, Johnny Barton and his wife Linda and Michael Barton and his wife Melanie; three sisters, Mary Alice Long, Kathleen Gardner and Connie Price; two brothers, James “Squeek”Eaton and Larry “Eddie” Eaton; nine grandchildren, Heather Mullins, Timothy Lee, April West, Josh Neal, Megan Church, Kevin Church, Rachel Barton, Cody Barton and Tonie Jonas; several great-grandchildren.
The graveside committal service for Georgia Alma Barton will be conducted at 1 pm Friday, September 11, 2020, at Fudges Chapel Cemetery, Surgoinsville with Pastor Larry Browder officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are requested to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm Friday.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Barton family.