BIG STONE GAP, VA - George Woodrow Willis, 67, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
George was born on March 17, 1955, the son of the late Bryan W. Willis and Georgetta (Meade) Willis, he was one of four children.
He graduated from Powell Valley High School, after graduation he served the country Honorably in The United States Army, for his first enlistment. Then he joined the United States Navy to finish out his military service to our country for a total of 17 years active duty. Upon his discharge he did several different jobs, and he furthered his education with different technical degrees and certificates. He was a dedicated man, who liked to excel at whatever he put his mind to. His family remembers him fondly, some of his qualities they respected him for was his “Headstrong" attitude towards whatever challenge was before him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Woodard, two aunts, Alice Honeycutt, and Janie Potter.
He is survived by his siblings, Randall Willis, Trish Willett (Doug, Tim Willis, his nephews; Kelly Willis, Josh Hounshell, Jeremy Hounshell, his nieces Jennifer Willis, Julie Hounshell, & Leslie Hounshell, great-nephews, Braxton, Nick, Macario, Divine, Gabriel, Evan, & Maurice, great- nieces, Danicka, Dayla, Demi, Gabby, Heaven, & Hannah, other close members of the Galloway & Honeycutt family.
The family of George Willis will receive friends on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, for the Visitation.
A committal service will be held immediately following, in American Legion Cemetery. He will be laid to rest beside his parents.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
