HILTONS, VA – George William “Bill” Carter, 79, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 26, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Bristol, VA on October 4, 1943, a son of the late Jack L. and Kathleen (Sampson) Carter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Phylis Balthis and brother-in-law, Bill Balthis.
Bill was a graduate of John S. Battle High School, a veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard and was retired from the Eastman Chemical Company where he was a maintenance mechanic after 31 years of service.
He opened his home to many July 4th celebrations, weddings, baby showers, receptions, birthdays, holiday gatherings and baptizing’s on the river. His hope was for everyone who visited was for them to be blessed. He was a past member of Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church. Bill was a longtime “Partner in Hope” with St. Jude Children’s Hospital. He loved the church members at Blessed Hope Baptist Church and appreciated their prayers and cards.
Bill loved camping, cruising and woodworking. Spending time with his grandsons was the highlight of his life.
Surviving are his son, Brandon (Amy) Carter; grandsons, Dylan, Lucas, and Logan Carter; brothers, Tony (Carla) Carter, and Bob (Mona) Carter; best friend & girl-friend, Carolyn Easley; several special nephews and nieces; special friends, Wayan Sumertra of Indonesia and Sharyn Delaney and family of Dublin, Ireland.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Scott County Funeral Home and anytime at his residence. Services will be conducted at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with his son, Brandon Carter and Pastor Travis Pierson officiating. Music will be provided by Oscar Harris.
Military graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Carter Family Cemetery, 1328 Foggy Bottom Lane, Hiltons, VA. with American Legion Hammond Post 3/265 providing the honors. Family and friends are welcome to gather at 12:15 pm at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Michael Carter, Daniel Carter, Tony Carter, Rodney Pippin, Aaron Carter and Tim Balthis.
Junior Pallbearers will be Dylan Carter, Lucas Carter, Logan Carter, Hunter Couse, and Bill’s Little Buddies at Hilton Elementary School.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Campbell, Keith Carpenter, Mike Tiller and John Abbott.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Charles Payne and staff, Dr. Marco DeSilva and nurses at the Cancer Center and the staff at the Heart Center.