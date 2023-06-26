HILTONS, VA – George William “Bill” Carter, 79, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 26, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Bristol, VA on October 4, 1943, a son of the late Jack L. and Kathleen (Sampson) Carter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Phylis Balthis and brother-in-law, Bill Balthis.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you