George W. “G.W.” Gibson, 81, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center surround by the Covid Staff.
George was born in Scott County, VA to the late Sylvester and Rosie Collins.
He was preceded in death by two infant siblings; brothers, Robert, Joel, Mac and Charlie; sister, Betty Sue; niece, Betty Jo Harris and a great-nephew, Brett Benien.
Those left to cherish George’s memory are children, Glenn Gibson of Liberty Center, OH, Tina Lucas (Troy) of Nickelsville, VA; grandchildren, Gregg Gibson (Tara) of Johnson City, TN, Ryan Gibson (Bree) of Defiance, OH, Alexis Gibson (Nick) of Perrysburg, OH, and Trent Gibson of Miller City, OH; great-grandchild, Xena Gibson of Johnson City, TN; brothers, Eddie Gibson (Teri) of Nickelsville, VA, Claude Gibson (Linda) and Lucian Gibson all of Napoleon, OH; sister, Mary Ann Scarbrough (Larry) of Napoleon, OH; mother of his children, Mary Gibson of Duffield, VA; his special cousin who was more like a sister, Faye Summerow (Jim) of Lake Alfred, FL,; special friend through the years, Neal Powers of Dungannon, VA; several nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
It was George’s wishes to be cremated.
A Private Memorial Service in George’s memory will be held at a later date.
To share condolences and memories with the family
