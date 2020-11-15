George S. “Pooch” Poe Nov 15, 2020 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - George S. “Pooch” Poe, 88, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 15, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home George S Pooch Christianity Arrangement Kingsport Hill Lord Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.