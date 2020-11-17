KINGSPORT - George S. “Pooch” Poe, 88, went to be with our Lord and his family on November 15, 2020.
Pooch was born and raised in Church Hill, TN and a graduate from CHHS. After graduation, he joined the USAF and was stationed in Fort Worth, TX where he met his beloved wife Beverly of 57 years. Pooch retired from Penn Dixie Cement Co. in 1980 and later retired from Clemons Limousine Service where he loved helping the many he served as they traveled for Eastman Chemical Co.
After his retirements he continued his passion of serving others along the side of Beverly at the Kingsport Farmers Market for more than 13 years.
A cherished Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great- Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and friend.
Pooch’s love and service to anyone in need is his legacy, always ready to serve. He never met a stranger or any of God’s creations that he didn’t offer to feed, help or comfort.
With a smile to be remembered he loved to watch sports, grow flowers, feed “his” birds along with all other animals and share his stories. He appreciated a hearty meal, anything chocolate and all servings of banana pudding.
Along with his wife Beverly, he was also preceded in death by his parents- J.D. and Neta Poe; all of his siblings; Marion “Gabby”(Nita Jo) Poe, Boyd “Sleepy” (Lida) Poe, Jean Poe Gray (C.D.), Betty Poe, Ann Poe Morton (Donnie), Francis Poe Arnold.
He is survived by his son Mike (Sandy) and daughter Brenda; three grandchildren – Justin (Rebekah), Sarah and Lauren; two great-grandsons Kendall and Rylan and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bob Ruth officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, November 19 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 PM to go in procession. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to April Hill and the rest of the staff at The Villages at Kingsport for all of the care and love they provided.
To leave a online message for the Poe family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Poe family.