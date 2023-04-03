George “Rudy” Greear, age 98, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2023. Rudy was born in December of 1924 in Scott County, Virginia to George and Verna Greear.

Rudy graduated from Sullivan High School in 1943. He served in the Tennessee State Guard from 1942-1943 and achieved the rank of Corporal. On May 15, 1943, Rudy was inducted into the U.S. Navy and eventually earned the rank of Quartermaster First Class. He was Honorably Discharged on December 10, 1945. Rudy was on the Destroyer Escort USS McCoy Reynolds (DE-440) during some of the most infamous battles of WWII. This includes the crew surviving a typhoon off Okinawa, rescuing fellow servicemen from the ocean, and destroying 2 Japanese submarines among many other engagements. There is a reason that Rudy, and so many others of his time are called “The Greatest Generation.”

