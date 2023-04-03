George “Rudy” Greear, age 98, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2023. Rudy was born in December of 1924 in Scott County, Virginia to George and Verna Greear.
Rudy graduated from Sullivan High School in 1943. He served in the Tennessee State Guard from 1942-1943 and achieved the rank of Corporal. On May 15, 1943, Rudy was inducted into the U.S. Navy and eventually earned the rank of Quartermaster First Class. He was Honorably Discharged on December 10, 1945. Rudy was on the Destroyer Escort USS McCoy Reynolds (DE-440) during some of the most infamous battles of WWII. This includes the crew surviving a typhoon off Okinawa, rescuing fellow servicemen from the ocean, and destroying 2 Japanese submarines among many other engagements. There is a reason that Rudy, and so many others of his time are called “The Greatest Generation.”
After graduating Tusculum College in May 1949, Rudy spent twelve years as a researcher at Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport. After a few years of sales development on the East and West coasts, he went on to become District Sales Manager for the New York/New England area before being assigned to the Chicago area for Plastic Sales. Upon retirement, Rudy moved back to Kingsport, where he renewed many friendships, and made new ones as well. He particularly enjoyed getting together with fellow Eastman retirees for luncheons.
Rudy was a member of First Presbyterian Church Kingsport for many years and was a joy to others in any community he was a part of.
Rudy was preceded in death by his parents George and Verna Greear, brother Gene Greear (Marie) and sister Marie (Greear) Porter (Bill).
Surviving family members include: sister, Thelma (Greear) Porter; daughter, Leslie Fechter (Bob) of Prescott, AZ; son, David Greear; stepson, Lee Anderson (Cindie); and cousin, Wilma Ford; grandchildren, Michael Fechter (Kathleen) , Kelly Kaysen (Christian), Megan Stapleton (Cullen) and Cody Keppen; step grandchildren, Aaron Clanton, Mason and Breanna Anderson; great-grandchildren, Porter and Wesley Kaysen and Lillian Stapleton; nieces, Donna Harrell (Rob), Cherie Porter (Dick Slack), Terri Hobbs, Brenda Litle, Pam Porter Elam (Tom), Patty Deaderick and Cindy Carr (David); and nephew, Billy Porter. Rudy had many special friends including Susan Jackson, Shirley Pearson, Jo Cleek, Larry Munsey, Tom Sellers, John Douglas, Lou Potente, Bob Scales, and all of the Eastman gang, as well as friends at Asbury Baysmont.
Special thanks to Suzy Cloyd, Peggy Roberson, Gayla, Nurse Anna, the Physical Therapy Staff and many others at Asbury Place (Baysmont) and Asbury Healthcare for the care and love given to Rudy.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 5th at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street in Kingsport from 5:30-6:30pm. A funeral service is to follow at 6:30pm, with chaplain Larry Munsey officiating. The service will also be available for viewing online at www.cartertrent.com.
Interment will be held on Thursday, April 6th at 2:00pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park, 800 Truxton Drive Kingsport, TN 37660. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive at 1:45pm. Pallbearers will be Michael Fechter, Rob Harrell, RJ Harrell and Lee Anderson