ROGERSVILLE - George Robert “Catfish” McPeek, age 78, Rogersville, TN passed away from this life to his heavenly home on Thursday, March 11, 2021. He was a veteran of United States Army, serving in the Special Forces as a Green Beret Paratrooper. Mr. McPeek retired from AFG Industries. He attended Mt. Moriah Freewill Baptist Church. Mr. McPeek loved his church and family. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his father, George S McPeek; mother, Estella Horne McPeek: stepmother, Hester Cope Lawson; infant sister, Elizabeth McPeek; step-brothers, Jimmy Lawson & Jackie Lawson; step-sister, Jean Lawson Shanks; great granddaughter, Dana Rennly Horton.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Trent McPeek; children, Tina (Jeff) Liposky, Glen Edward (Elizabeth) McPeek, Chris (Dean) Newman, Richard Newman and Rhonda Ottinger, April (Michael) Weems; grandchildren, Cody McPeek, Tarra (Eric) Davis, Joshua Liposky, Caleb (Haley) Ward, Conner Ward, Christopher Weems and Kimmie Fox, Emily (Ben) Contessa, Tyler (Kelly) Newman, Jessie (Mitchell) Hensley, Casey Clark, Becca (Justin) Horton, Amari Newman, Kirstin Newman, Riley Newman, Leeland Newman, Joe Newman; great grandchildren, Emmitt Davis, Eero Davis, Emery Ward, Huck Horton; brothers, Carl (Betty Jean) McPeek, Glen (Elaine) McPeek; step-sister, Sandra Couch; step-brother-in-law, Jack Shanks; step-sister-in-law, Mildred Lawson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 pm with Pastor Gerald Helton and Dwayne Steele officiating. Military graveside service Wednesday, March 17th at 10 am at Mountain Home National Cemetery, 215 Heroes Dr., Mountain Home, TN 37684. Anyone wishing to attend may be at the cemetery by 9:45 am or meet at Christian-Sells for funeral for procession by 8:30 am. Due to Covid-19 the family ask that you please wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.