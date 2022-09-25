George Richard Ireson, Sr. Sep 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - George Richard Ireson, Sr. 74 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at his residence following an extended illness.To view arrangements, please visit www.cartertrent.com.Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Ireson family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport George Richard Ireson Sr. Residence Lord Illness Funeral Home Arrangement Recommended for you