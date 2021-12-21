George Richard Hall, 81, walked into heaven on Monday, December 20, 2021 to greet his Savior and Lord, as well as parents, Raymond and Mary Hall; brother, Hansel and his wife Clara; sister, Freda Norris and husband Harold; sister, Monia Baker and husband Roy, and sister, Joy Gilliam.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joyce; daughter, Shari (Dennis King); son, Tom Hall (Teresa Carter); grandson, Matthew Hillman (Rachel); great-grandson, Noah James Hillman; brother-in-law, Wayne Gilliam; a niece, several nephews and a host of friends and church family.
George retired from HDC in 1997. He loved life, dirt track racing with his nephew Rick, golfing and fishing. He will be missed, and memories treasured.
A funeral service will be held at Beulah Baptist Church on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 11:00am with burial immediately following in the church cemetery. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Pastor John David Shanks and retired Pastor Al South will officiate the service. No receiving of friends. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to building fund or music department at Beulah Baptist Church, 491 Beulah Church Rd, Kingsport, TN 37663.
A special thanks to Amedisys Home Health and Amedisys Hospice during this difficult time. East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hall Family.