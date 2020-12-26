George Gibson, 77, of Kingsport died Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center after an apparent stroke. Born in Kingsport where he resided all of his life. George was a graduate of Ketron High School. He retired from Tennessee Eastman Company in 1997 and continued working as an L.S.E for 20 years. George was active in youth sports as a coach for many years. He was a Jack of all trades. George was a member of State Line Baptist Church for over 50 years where he served as former chairman of the Deacons, Director of Awana’s. He was currently attending Higher Ground Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Lillian Gibson; brother, Wayne Gibson.
George is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ilene Gibson, of the home; two daughters, Kim Blessing and husband John of Kingsport, Katherine Gibson of Kingsport; one son, David Gibson and wife Christy of Kingsport; three grandchildren, Sarah Valk and husband Andrew, Whitney Blessing, Gracie Gibson; one sister, Barbara Williams and husband H.L. of Kingsport; several nieces and nephews; best friend “Buddy”
George will lie in State from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Higher Ground Baptist Church. The funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Dr. Ronnie Owens and Kevin Sanders officiating. Music by The Potters.
Graveside services will be on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at East Lawn.
Pallbearers are George Williams, Scott Cox, Jeff Cox, Roger Hickam, Andrew Valk, David Gibson, John Blessing.
Honorary Pallbarers will be Eli Whitley, Phillip Burdge,
In lieu of flowers donations can be made at Pet Works, 3101 E. Stone Dr., Kingsport TN, 37660