KINGSPORT - George Pratt (Joe) Davy passed away on August 18, 2022 in Kingsport, TN, after a brief illness.
Joe was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 25, 1935, to Lee George and Helen Pratt Davy. He grew up in Kingsport, where he attended John Sevier Junior High and Dobyns Bennett High School. He also attended the University of Tennessee and received his bachelor’s degree from the International Correspondence School. A lover of music, Joe played the trombone in the DB marching band. In 1958 he met Betty Jane Jones; they were married in 1959 at Waverly Rd. Presbyterian Church and were married for 62 years.
Joe spent most of his working career at Holston Defense Corporation. In his leisure time he enjoyed water sports such as boating, fishing and water skiing, and he enjoyed taking his family on camping trips. He built a sailboat and sailed it on several lakes in the east Tennessee area.
As a man of faith, Joe was an elder and long-time member of both Waverly Road and Bethel Presbyterian Churches in Kingsport. He also served as a deacon at Waverly Road and served on the board of the childcare center. In retirement he was active in the Holston Presbytery Camp, Holston Habitat for Humanity, and the Shepherd Center.
Joe was preceded in death by his beloved Betty, his parents and his brother Nevil Davy. He is survived by his sister Susan Jean Davy Trosclair; his children Alan Davy (Sheryl), Sharon Carter (Jeff), Tracy Taylor (Robert), and Terry Aloisio (Nicola) and grandchildren Nicholas Carter, James Carter, Joseph Davy (Allison), Carolyn Davy, Evan Davy, Zack Aloisio and Sophie Aloisio.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 in the chapel of Oak Hills Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 pm with the Rev. Sharon Carter officiating. A brief graveside service will follow that will honor both Betty and Joe.