KINGSPORT - George Pratt (Joe) Davy passed away on August 18, 2022 in Kingsport, TN, after a brief illness.

Joe was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 25, 1935, to Lee George and Helen Pratt Davy. He grew up in Kingsport, where he attended John Sevier Junior High and Dobyns Bennett High School. He also attended the University of Tennessee and received his bachelor’s degree from the International Correspondence School. A lover of music, Joe played the trombone in the DB marching band. In 1958 he met Betty Jane Jones; they were married in 1959 at Waverly Rd. Presbyterian Church and were married for 62 years.

