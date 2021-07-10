CHUCKEY - George "Mike" Michael Cox, 62, of Chuckey, TN, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert "Ed" Cox.
He is survived by his mother, Iva Nell Cox; brothers, Robert "Rob" Cox, Jr. and Christopher "Tom" Cox; special aunts, Elizabeth Bible and Mrs. Ruth Hill, as well as several cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 7-9PM at Douglas Chapel Church in Sulphur Springs with Pastor, Wayne Cole officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the immediate family to cover final expenses.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.