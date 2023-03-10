KINGSPORT - George McCloud, a long-time resident of Kingsport, TN, died after a lengthy illness on December 7, 2022 at Ark at Governor’s House, a rehabilitation facility in Simsbury, CT. George was born on July 18, 1928 in Franklin, NC to the late Jesse and Lelia McCloud. He attended Franklin High School in Macon County NC and went on to attend both the University of Georgia (Athens) and University of Tennessee (Knoxville) for his Ph.D. in organic chemistry. He met and married Judith Marie Arnold (Judy) late in his life and had two daughters who were the light of his life.
George had several patents to his name, and a life-long passion for chemistry and the sciences, with a special love of astronomy and the natural world. He joined the Navy at the age of 16 at the close of WWII and went to the Pacific Theater. From there he took what he called his ‘cruise of the world’ as a peacekeeping force in the years following. Peace-keeping was not just an assignment to George, over his life he embodied the traits of quietness, humility, and hard work in the service of others. George had an inner tranquility and steadfastness that his family and friends came to lean on.
His favorite pastimes were fishing with his buddies: Rodney Lane Sr., Glen Penley, and Elmer Penley. He enjoyed the beauty in nature, fostered by a summer spent with the YCC clearing trails on Clingman’s Dome in NC. His hobbies also included going on hikes, canoeing with his daughters, and spending time at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium. He spent many happy summers camping with family at Dennis Cove in Elizabethton, TN and Brumley Gap and Big Tumbling in Abingdon, VA.
George was preceded in death by his wife Judy; his parents; and three older brothers, Grady, who passed in infancy, Paul of San Francisco, CA and Dwight of Franklin, NC.
He is survived by his daughters, Leila McCloud, and Sarah McCloud Tuller and her husband Steve Tuller. George will be forever remembered for his intelligence, compassion, and his patience and gentle demeanor which made him an excellent role model and teacher. He had a quiet but mischievous sense of humor that made him a delight to be with, often regaling his family with tall tales.
A memorial service for George will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium in his name.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the McCloud family.