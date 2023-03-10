KINGSPORT - George McCloud, a long-time resident of Kingsport, TN, died after a lengthy illness on December 7, 2022 at Ark at Governor’s House, a rehabilitation facility in Simsbury, CT. George was born on July 18, 1928 in Franklin, NC to the late Jesse and Lelia McCloud. He attended Franklin High School in Macon County NC and went on to attend both the University of Georgia (Athens) and University of Tennessee (Knoxville) for his Ph.D. in organic chemistry. He met and married Judith Marie Arnold (Judy) late in his life and had two daughters who were the light of his life.

George had several patents to his name, and a life-long passion for chemistry and the sciences, with a special love of astronomy and the natural world. He joined the Navy at the age of 16 at the close of WWII and went to the Pacific Theater. From there he took what he called his ‘cruise of the world’ as a peacekeeping force in the years following. Peace-keeping was not just an assignment to George, over his life he embodied the traits of quietness, humility, and hard work in the service of others. George had an inner tranquility and steadfastness that his family and friends came to lean on.

