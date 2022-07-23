George Matunas Jul 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL - George Matunas, 71, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 21, 2022.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags George Matunas Hill Arrangement Funeral Home Christianity Lord Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video