FALL BRANCH - George Mark Strickler of Fall Branch, TN passed into glory at the age of 79 at Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Born on the 22nd of September 1943 in Sullivan County, TN to Lester and Eva Strickler, he was the youngest of 4 children. Mark graduated from Fall Branch High School and later East Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He volunteered for and served 4 years in the United States Air Force, ending his service with the rank of Captain in 1971. Mark married his first wife of 30 years, Carolyn Cross, in 1967 and together raised 3 children. Mark retired to pursue his farming hobby full time on his family’s farm after serving 28 years as the office manager at East Tennessee Medical Associates in Johnson City. Mark married his current wife, Beverly Chatman, in 2012 and has spent the last 11 years with family, friends, and farming.
Mark was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Strickler, brother Dana Strickler, and sister Patsy Hensley.
His survivors include his wife Beverly Chatman, brother Rev. Carl Strickler and wife Ruth, son Stephen Strickler and wife Ashley, son Geoffrey Strickler and wife Megan, daughter Nancy Strickler, stepson Travis Chatman, and 10 grandchildren: Jacob, Caleb, Suzie, Joe, Hannah, Matthew, Joshua, Jonathan, Ethan and Benjamin, as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11am-1pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Fall Branch, TN on Saturday, August 12, 2023. A chapel service will follow with the Rev. Carl Strickler officiating. Following the chapel service in Fall Branch, graveside services and burial will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Kingsport, TN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the homeless ministry at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport TN or to Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City TN.