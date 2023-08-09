FALL BRANCH - George Mark Strickler of Fall Branch, TN passed into glory at the age of 79 at Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Born on the 22nd of September 1943 in Sullivan County, TN to Lester and Eva Strickler, he was the youngest of 4 children. Mark graduated from Fall Branch High School and later East Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He volunteered for and served 4 years in the United States Air Force, ending his service with the rank of Captain in 1971. Mark married his first wife of 30 years, Carolyn Cross, in 1967 and together raised 3 children. Mark retired to pursue his farming hobby full time on his family’s farm after serving 28 years as the office manager at East Tennessee Medical Associates in Johnson City. Mark married his current wife, Beverly Chatman, in 2012 and has spent the last 11 years with family, friends, and farming.

Tags

Recommended for you