KINGSPORT - George Leonard Boyd, 89, of Kingsport was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. George was born on April 11th, 1931, son of A.P and Kate Boyd. He passed away Tuesday evening at The Wexford House following a period of declining health.
Upon retiring from Penn Dixie Cement Plant, George served as a Special Deputy and Constable with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department from 1992-2012. George had a passion for horses. He was always involved with competing in horse shows. He was a Appalachian Horse Show Association steward and judged horse shows for many years. George was an inspector with the USDA and inspected horses for competition and horseshows. George loved to be outside. If you couldn’t find him in one of his garages, or on his tractor you’d find him sitting on his front porch with a chew of tobacco or a cigar in his hand. George loved spending time sitting on the porch with old friends he had worked with at Penn-Dixie Cement Co. and reminiscing about the good ole days.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Norma Jo, daughter, Kim Jeter and husband Scott; granddaughters, Manda Duffy and husband Chris and Katie Hall and husband Jeff. He also left behind six great grandchildren: Noah, Georgia, Cora, and Emma Duffy and Paxton and Marley Hall, who simply called him Papaw. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and needed to know where they were and what they were doing.
We would like to give a special thanks to Beth Tribble, a special family member, who spent time with him at Wexford House when we couldn’t be there with him.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3pm on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Kenneth Peterson officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:50pm.
The family request that all mask and social distancing guidelines be followed by all attendees.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Petworks (Kingsport Animal Shelter) at 3101 E Stone Drive Kingsport, TN 37660.
