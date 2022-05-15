ROGERSVILLE - George K. Shanks, 92, of Rogersville died peacefully at his home on May 14, 2022.
George was born March 12, 1930 in the Devil’s Nose area of Rogersville. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
In 1942 he was baptized at New Salem Church and is currently a member of Rogersville First Baptist Church and serving as Deacon Emeritus. Over the years he attended several churches but was among some of the first members of East Rogersville Baptist Church and worked many hours on help building the church. He married Mary Jo Greer in 1950. Together they lived in Rogersville, Kingston, TN and Paducah, KY and then back to Rogersville in 1964 where they still resided. George served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. In 1954 he started to flying lessons and on April 19, 1954 he piloted his first solo flight, and acquired his private license later that year in August. Over the years he worked in numerous rolls for various business, but he retired from TVA after 34 years of service. After retirement he continued to do stump removal for many around town and tended to the family farm at Devil’s Nose.
George was initiated, passed and raised to the sublime degree of Master Mason at Overton Lodge #5 F. & A.M., in 1958. Her served as Master Mason at Overton in 1974. He is a member of the East Tennessee past Masters Associations, a Thirty-Second Degree Scottish Rite Mason, of the Knoxville Scottish Rite Bodies, receiving his degrees in the Jubilee Class at Knoxville in 1959. In July of 1975 he received the Royal Order of Scotland, 1976 he received the York Rite Degrees and is a member of Morristown Chapter #79, Council #13, and Commandery #22. Over the years George worked with the DeMolay Boys and Rainbow Girls of Hawkins County and served on several committees and boards and received the Grand Cross of Color. He was initiated into Hasson Chapter #179, Order of the Eastern Star in 1974. He has served in several stations and as Worthy Patron numerous times. He served as Grand Chaplin in 2002-2003, and was appointed to several committees of the Grand Chapter of Tennessee over the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Rhea & Francis Hamblen Shanks, brother Roy Ed Shanks, and sister Doris Shanks Melton, his wife of 71 years Mary Jo Greer Shanks. He is survived by son Terry George Shanks and wife Stephanie; 2 grandchildren, Terrin Jo Myers and Joseph Michael Shanks; and 2 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. As well as all the friends he met along the years, because he never met a stranger.
Memorial Service will be held at Christian-Sells Funeral Home on Tuesday May 17, 2022. The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm, with Masonic service at 8 and the funeral service to follow with Trey Meek officiating. Interment will be held at 1pm Wednesday May 18, 2022 at the Shanks Cemetery, Nose Mountain area. For those wishing to be part of the funeral procession to meet at the funeral home at 12:00pm. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers; honorary pallbearers will be deacons of First Baptist.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health & Hospice, Dr. Velasco, and care givers: Julie Russell, Kathy Lawson, Tina Perkey, Dori Bilbo, Christine Salvalaggio and other previous caregivers. As well as members of the Order of the Eastern Star Hasson Chapter #179, Fairview Chapter #80 and Masonic Lodge Overton #5 F. & A.M. and Clay #386 F.& A.M.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children Attn: Office of Development 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607: Alzheimer’s Tennessee of Northeast Tennessee, 2319 Browns Mill Road, Suite D6, Johnson City, TN 37604; or to your local animal shelter or any local charity of your choice.
