KINGSPORT - George Julian Glass, 80, of Kingsport, peacefully went to be with the Lord at his home on Saturday, August 14, 2021, with his family by his side.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. George was an Army Veteran who loved to fish and go to the flea market.
Preceding George in death are his parents, George and Evelyn Glass; son, Johnny Glass.
Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years, Mary Ellen Glass; sons, Anthony Julian Glass (Tonya) and Kenny W. Glass (Starli); step-children, Pam Sherwood (James) and Robert Bean; grandchildren, Matthew Glass, Lauren Glass , Andrew Glass, Aidan Glass, Christy Tester; great-grandchildren, Porter, Presley, Gracie and Willow; brother, Charles Glass and sister, Audrey Stokes; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Wednesday, August 18, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
Graveside Services will follow in the Garden of Meditation in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the staff of NHC Healthcare and nurse Losha for the wonderful care provided to George.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of George Julian Glass and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.