BIG STONE GAP, VA - George Henry Carroll, 73, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at his home.
He was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap. George was a retired self-employed truck driver. He was a member of Robinette Chapel Baptist Church. He loved watching old western shows and movies.
He was preceded in death by a son, George Carroll, Jr.; his parents, Clifford and Elizabeth (Honeycutt) Carroll; and a brother, James “Ernie” Carroll.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Belinda Carroll; two sons, Jeff Wade (Cindy), Big Stone Gap, and Gary Carroll, Dryden, Va.; two grandchildren, Jairus Wade, and Jenna Wade and fiancé, Clay Barker; sister, Charlene Anderson, East Stone Gap, Va.; brother, Kenneth Carroll, Pennington Gap, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Matthew Clark officiating.
Burial will be at 11:00am on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Riverview Cemetery, East Stone Gap, Va. The family and friends are requested to meet at the funeral home by 10:30am to go in procession to the cemetery.
Church members will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Carroll family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.