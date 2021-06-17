George Harrison Tate, 81 went to be with the Lord Tuesday July 15, 2021. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his loving wife Linda Tate, son, George “Gene” Tate and daughter, Tina Tate Luster. Sisters: Shirley and Milum Greene and Linda and Donnie Byers. Six Grandchildren, Five Great-grandchildren. And a very special nephew, David Tate and friends, Woody and Deena Talbert.
The family will received friends on Saturday June 19, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6:00.
George will be laid to rest on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 2:00 pm at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be made to the Tate family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.