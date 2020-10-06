DANDRIDGE, TN - George Glenn Bolling, 95, passed peacefully at his home in Dandridge, TN on October 4. Born in Norton, Va, he was predeceased by his parents R.H. and Mary Jane Bolling and 7 siblings. A former member of the Norton Lion’s Club and the famed “Bearded Beauties”, George retired from the Department of Labor as a surface coal mine inspector in 1990. He was known for his love of fishing and non-stop story telling of his adventures, which can be viewed at www.youtube.com/geologymule. George and his wife Linda made their home in the Cracker’s Neck area of Big Stone Gap for 30 years. Moving to Dandridge, TN, and Douglas Lake, was a dream come true for George.
Survivors include wife Linda Smith, sons George Jr and wife Judy, Rhett and wife Alicia, Chris, and Joshua Bolling. Daughters Kathy and husband John Scott, Debbie and husband Roy Estep. Grandchildren include Carlie, Grayson, Amber, and Autumn Bolling, Justin and Jeremy Scott, Dax and Zebulun Estep along with several great-grandchildren. A wonderful brother-in-law/partner in crime/Rook partner/cruising buddy Ray Surface and his wife Kay Smith Surface. A very loving and caring nephew, Jeffrey Hollyfield and wife Darla along with several other nieces and nephews.
George was a member of the First Baptist Church in Big Stone Gap, Va. Visitation will be at Roy A. Green Funeral Home in Appalachia, VA from 12:30-2:30 pm Saturday the 10th. Graveside services will be at 3 pm at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens officiated by Rev. Garrett Sheldon. Pallbearers include Rhett, Joshua, George Jr, Grayson, Jeffrey, Chris, and great grandson Tyree Bolling.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that you honor his humanitarian efforts by donating to Norton’s Lion Club.
Lions Club of Norton
PO Box 974
Norton, VA 24273
“I love getting out and seeing God’s green earth” – George Bolling